Official release for rTexPacker v5.0. Features on this release:
-
ADDED: New UI visual style: Genesis
-
ADDED: Support sprite(s) tag name
-
ADDED: Support sprite(s) manual positioning
-
ADDED: Support sprite(s) slicing by alpha
-
ADDED: Support per-sprite trimming
-
ADDED: Support sprite(s) collider definition
-
ADDED: Sprite list view with names
-
ADDED: Exporting new sprite properties: tag, collider...
-
ADDED: CLI: Sprite slicing support
-
ADDED: CLI: Show unpacked sprites info
-
REDESIGNED: Sprite view window, added sprite tools
-
REDESIGNED: RTP file-format, load/save atlas config
-
REVIEWED: Initialization config options
-
REVIEWED: Sprite grid view panel
-
REVIEWED: Status bar info, show more data
-
REVIEWED: Only redraw render texture when required (disabled)
-
REMOVED: Sprite shaders (needs redesign)
-
UPDATED: Using raylib 5.6-dev and raygui 4.5-dev
Enjoy rTexPacker!
