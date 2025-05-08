 Skip to content

Major 8 May 2025 Build 18391302 Edited 8 May 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Official release for rTexPacker v5.0. Features on this release:

  • ADDED: New UI visual style: Genesis

  • ADDED: Support sprite(s) tag name

  • ADDED: Support sprite(s) manual positioning

  • ADDED: Support sprite(s) slicing by alpha

  • ADDED: Support per-sprite trimming

  • ADDED: Support sprite(s) collider definition

  • ADDED: Sprite list view with names

  • ADDED: Exporting new sprite properties: tag, collider...

  • ADDED: CLI: Sprite slicing support

  • ADDED: CLI: Show unpacked sprites info

  • REDESIGNED: Sprite view window, added sprite tools

  • REDESIGNED: RTP file-format, load/save atlas config

  • REVIEWED: Initialization config options

  • REVIEWED: Sprite grid view panel

  • REVIEWED: Status bar info, show more data

  • REVIEWED: Only redraw render texture when required (disabled)

  • REMOVED: Sprite shaders (needs redesign)

  • UPDATED: Using raylib 5.6-dev and raygui 4.5-dev

Enjoy rTexPacker!

Changed files in this update

