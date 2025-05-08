Adjustments:
Hit sound effects for some spells
New:
Special effects transparency control
Player hit performance
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjustments:
Hit sound effects for some spells
New:
Special effects transparency control
Player hit performance
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update