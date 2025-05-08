 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391253
PATCH 1.2.3

Requires Server/Client Update

NEW

  • Clicking the minimap now pops out a large map with player and group-member icons. There is a button to toggle a grid overlay on the map to easily call out locations.

  • Added Sounds to the Nope Emote for all dragons

CHANGES

  • Increased connection timeout to 5 minutes to prevent players from getting kicked while loading

  • Changed Elder Crystal Geodes so that only dragons that can Elder can now activate Elder Crystal Geodes

  • Brood Watchers are no longer able to knock around players on PvE servers

  • Players can no longer damage other players on login while login damage protection is enabled

  • Player login damage protection duration changed from 2 seconds to 10 seconds

  • Increased character step height by 40% to make it easier to step up onto rocks

  • Gestating eggs UI now shows proper color based on element

  • Updated EAC to latest build

FIXED

  • Fixed an issue where nest invites would not send if sent during the first 5 seconds of opening the panel

  • AI no longer despawn if a player is near the AI but has left the AI's spawn zone

  • Fixed an issue where dragon hips were rotating too much on slopes causing a swagger

  • Fixed an issue where Blitz Striker body IK would not adhere to slopes

  • Nesting system messages now display properly in chat

  • Misc Sound Fixes

MAP

  • Tree collisions are much more accurate and optimized

  • Ravine is now more ASD and non-flier friendly

  • Adjusted Bio Cave so that larger dragons cannot access it

  • Fixed an issue with water effects

  • Waterfalls should now have better performance

  • Improved LODs on Fruit Bushes for better performance

