PATCH 1.2.3
Requires Server/Client Update
NEW
-
Clicking the minimap now pops out a large map with player and group-member icons. There is a button to toggle a grid overlay on the map to easily call out locations.
-
Added Sounds to the Nope Emote for all dragons
CHANGES
-
Increased connection timeout to 5 minutes to prevent players from getting kicked while loading
-
Changed Elder Crystal Geodes so that only dragons that can Elder can now activate Elder Crystal Geodes
-
Brood Watchers are no longer able to knock around players on PvE servers
-
Players can no longer damage other players on login while login damage protection is enabled
-
Player login damage protection duration changed from 2 seconds to 10 seconds
-
Increased character step height by 40% to make it easier to step up onto rocks
-
Gestating eggs UI now shows proper color based on element
-
Updated EAC to latest build
FIXED
-
Fixed an issue where nest invites would not send if sent during the first 5 seconds of opening the panel
-
AI no longer despawn if a player is near the AI but has left the AI's spawn zone
-
Fixed an issue where dragon hips were rotating too much on slopes causing a swagger
-
Fixed an issue where Blitz Striker body IK would not adhere to slopes
-
Nesting system messages now display properly in chat
-
Misc Sound Fixes
MAP
-
Tree collisions are much more accurate and optimized
-
Ravine is now more ASD and non-flier friendly
-
Adjusted Bio Cave so that larger dragons cannot access it
-
Fixed an issue with water effects
-
Waterfalls should now have better performance
-
Improved LODs on Fruit Bushes for better performance
