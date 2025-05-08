Requires Server/Client Update

Added Sounds to the Nope Emote for all dragons

Clicking the minimap now pops out a large map with player and group-member icons. There is a button to toggle a grid overlay on the map to easily call out locations.

Increased connection timeout to 5 minutes to prevent players from getting kicked while loading

Changed Elder Crystal Geodes so that only dragons that can Elder can now activate Elder Crystal Geodes

Brood Watchers are no longer able to knock around players on PvE servers

Players can no longer damage other players on login while login damage protection is enabled

Player login damage protection duration changed from 2 seconds to 10 seconds

Increased character step height by 40% to make it easier to step up onto rocks

Gestating eggs UI now shows proper color based on element