9 May 2025 Build 18391231 Edited 9 May 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

We hope you're enjoying your time with the just-released Update 7 - Ziplines & Tubeways!

Today's experimental update introduces another batch of minor changes to the multi-threading code. Nothing to see here, move along.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 18391231
Windows 64-bit Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
macOS Base Content macos Depot 1062092
