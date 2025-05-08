 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391216 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixed]

  • Some maps were missing Gold Mines.
  • Population goal UI is hidden at the start of the level

Thanks everyone for playing and enjoying the game!
-Knight Owl Games and Goblinz Publishing

