Hello everyone,

First of all, a big thank you to everyone who played Fuel Station Simulator during its Early Access phase. Your feedback, suggestions, and support have meant a lot and played a key role in shaping the game.

Today, we're releasing a small update that includes:

🔧 Fixes for some bugs reported by the community

🎨 Vsual and performance improvements

📦 Preparation for the game’s transition out of Early Access

After careful consideration, we've decided to officially mark the game as released. While we didn’t manage to implement all the features we initially envisioned, the game now offers a stable and complete experience in its current form.

There are no plans for major gameplay updates moving forward, but we’ll continue to provide maintenance patches if any technical issues arise.

🚧 What’s Next?

Meanwhile, we're working on a new game, building on everything we’ve learned from Fuel Station. While we’re not ready to share full details just yet, the new title will offer a richer and more dynamic gameplay experience.

Once again, thank you for being part of this journey.

See you soon — with something new. 👋