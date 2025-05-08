 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391144
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The level "The End" (Level 601) is temporarily disabled for rework (previously required a high stress level to access).
  • Fixed an issue in the computer room of the "Habitable Zone" (Level 1) that could cause players to become stuck.
  • Fixed a bug that could trap players inside vehicles.
  • Various minor fixes and performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
