- The level "The End" (Level 601) is temporarily disabled for rework (previously required a high stress level to access).
- Fixed an issue in the computer room of the "Habitable Zone" (Level 1) that could cause players to become stuck.
- Fixed a bug that could trap players inside vehicles.
- Various minor fixes and performance optimizations.
Fixes Based on Player Feedback (thank you!)
