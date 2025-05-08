Summary
This is a smaller build with mostly fixes for various stuff, but I wanted to separate it from the larger update with new content I am about to start working on which will likely take several weeks and be unrelated to the fixes.
Changes
-
Added specific error dialogs for common multiplayer disconnect reasons
-
Added tell bot to wander option for bot vessels with custom waypoints
-
Fixed a UI bug with restoring defaults and camera settings label
-
Fixed a bug where intentionally destroying a part on fire during a rescue does not count as putting out the fire
-
Fixed a bug where attempting to edit the bot config for worker Nautikins caused UI issues
-
Fixed a bug where bot Nautikins can disembark with ctrl + e when the map is open
-
Fixed a bug with collisions when exiting a passenger seat for a vessel with no driver
-
Fixed a bug with large interactions (Drydock) and clicking vessel UI buttons
-
Fixed a race condition where the Launch tooltip can get stuck on the screen
-
Fixed some warnings related to stopping tutorial mode
-
Fixed a bug in campaign multiplayer where clients could have 2 inventory rows
-
Fixed a bug with flat swim when looking straight up or straight down
-
Fixed some bugs with bot configs for vessels with 2 or more drivers
-
Fixed a UI bug with crew type dropdown overlapping with bot config
-
Fixed a bug with uncontrolled Nautikins and platforms in multiplayer
-
Fixed a bug with cleaning up build areas from the server tab
-
Fixed some physics issues with shipping containers at rest
-
Fixed some issues with moving while other Nautikins are on your head
-
Fixed some smeared UVs on dock fuel tank
-
Fixed sensitive trigger for HeavyLiftHelicopterCockpit unlock in campaign
-
Fixed a bug with repairing critical damage from non-fire related impacts
-
Fixed some center of mass issues with certain hulls
-
Fixed an inertia math failure with very heavy boat aircraft
-
Fixed a bug with inertia math related to aircraft dimensions
-
Fixed a bug with helicopter rotor trim and rotated rotors
-
Fixed a bug with clone parts that have painted material groups
-
Fixed a bug with sampling materials groups on painted parts
-
Blind fix for a potential race condition with Launching vessels and seat config
-
Changed default camera view distance
-
Changed some thresholds for far away crates and platforms to prevent multiplayer spam
-
Changed the way Nautikins spawn at staff building to reduce the risk of landing on seagulls
-
Changed the default game mode for server stubs created from joining a game
-
Changed default game image for server stubs
-
Changed aero dynamics for large / heavy aircraft
-
Completing a rescue by blowing up the target boat will now instantly register as putting out the fire
-
Reduced fog weather probability by 5%
-
Reduced scroll sensitivity for chat history
-
Text chat input will now scroll the history if you scroll while typing
-
Error sound will now play in campaign when you can't afford runway
-
Seagulls will now be ignored by most game mechanics
-
Magnet lifts no longer allow grabbing vessels by grabbing containers secured to the vessel
-
Increased the repair rate for hard to reach parts
-
Build area interactions are now off by default
-
Crates will now match the velocity of the boat when unsecured
-
Updated some logging related to Steam network issues
-
Updated some tooltips in the performance tab
-
Turning off bot config as the observer will now automatically give you control of the vessel
-
Bots will now remember their custom waypoint if you update the bot config
-
Fuel will now display as 1% for vessels that still have fuel but less than 1% but not empty
-
Code cleanup
Notes
Worker Nautikins cannot be made bots because they are already a special type of bot which cannot be edited.
Multiplayer disconnects include losing connection to host, steam issues, and unknown errors. Error dialogs will not appear if the welcome dialog is displayed for some reason (settings where deleted manually).
Because of math changes to inertia for large heavy aircraft, some smaller aircraft will be affected.
