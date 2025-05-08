This is a smaller build with mostly fixes for various stuff, but I wanted to separate it from the larger update with new content I am about to start working on which will likely take several weeks and be unrelated to the fixes.

Added specific error dialogs for common multiplayer disconnect reasons

Added tell bot to wander option for bot vessels with custom waypoints

Fixed a UI bug with restoring defaults and camera settings label

Fixed a bug where intentionally destroying a part on fire during a rescue does not count as putting out the fire

Fixed a bug where attempting to edit the bot config for worker Nautikins caused UI issues

Fixed a bug where bot Nautikins can disembark with ctrl + e when the map is open

Fixed a bug with collisions when exiting a passenger seat for a vessel with no driver

Fixed a bug with large interactions (Drydock) and clicking vessel UI buttons

Fixed a race condition where the Launch tooltip can get stuck on the screen

Fixed some warnings related to stopping tutorial mode

Fixed a bug in campaign multiplayer where clients could have 2 inventory rows

Fixed a bug with flat swim when looking straight up or straight down

Fixed some bugs with bot configs for vessels with 2 or more drivers

Fixed a UI bug with crew type dropdown overlapping with bot config

Fixed a bug with uncontrolled Nautikins and platforms in multiplayer

Fixed a bug with cleaning up build areas from the server tab

Fixed some physics issues with shipping containers at rest

Fixed some issues with moving while other Nautikins are on your head

Fixed some smeared UVs on dock fuel tank

Fixed sensitive trigger for HeavyLiftHelicopterCockpit unlock in campaign

Fixed a bug with repairing critical damage from non-fire related impacts

Fixed some center of mass issues with certain hulls

Fixed an inertia math failure with very heavy boat aircraft

Fixed a bug with inertia math related to aircraft dimensions

Fixed a bug with helicopter rotor trim and rotated rotors

Fixed a bug with clone parts that have painted material groups

Fixed a bug with sampling materials groups on painted parts

Blind fix for a potential race condition with Launching vessels and seat config

Changed default camera view distance

Changed some thresholds for far away crates and platforms to prevent multiplayer spam

Changed the way Nautikins spawn at staff building to reduce the risk of landing on seagulls

Changed the default game mode for server stubs created from joining a game

Changed default game image for server stubs

Changed aero dynamics for large / heavy aircraft

Completing a rescue by blowing up the target boat will now instantly register as putting out the fire

Reduced fog weather probability by 5%

Reduced scroll sensitivity for chat history

Text chat input will now scroll the history if you scroll while typing

Error sound will now play in campaign when you can't afford runway

Seagulls will now be ignored by most game mechanics

Magnet lifts no longer allow grabbing vessels by grabbing containers secured to the vessel

Increased the repair rate for hard to reach parts

Build area interactions are now off by default

Crates will now match the velocity of the boat when unsecured

Updated some logging related to Steam network issues

Updated some tooltips in the performance tab

Turning off bot config as the observer will now automatically give you control of the vessel

Bots will now remember their custom waypoint if you update the bot config

Fuel will now display as 1% for vessels that still have fuel but less than 1% but not empty