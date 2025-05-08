There's a lot to learn about Railroader and for a long time now we have wanted to create a more interactive tutorial, with better cues and feedback. For those of you who are new to Railroader we hope that it helps get you on the right track, pun intended.

If you run into any stumbling blocks please let us know in the Discord or Steam Community! Note that if you had previously started but not completed the tutorial, you will need to restart it with a fresh Company mode game.

Also in this release:

Fixed AE Waypoint Mode pulling high of switch when the most logical route would be to change directions. (RR-789)

Fixed/adjusted Bryson CTC blocks. Boundaries are now west of wye and service track switches, and east of easternmost crossover. (RR-783)

Fixed Barker's Creek West occupancy gap. (RR-787)

Fixed keyboard input for diesel throttle/reverser difficult to move notch-by-notch. (RR-805)

Fixed case where loader saved while loading in an older version could continue animating as if it were loading in the new version.

Fixed releasing mouse button over window while dragging control not releasing the control.

Fixed Invert Mouse preference not respected in overhead camera view. (RR-809)

Adjusted /stats display to use a rolling average and show top and bottom 1% frame times, rather than min and max.

Increased click distance for angleocks.

Internal: Fixed unload assuming cars have single load. (RR-807)

Internal: The new tutorial is implemented in Lua, but please bear in mind that the implementation is tailored to that purpose and not intended to support modding at this time. Official modding support is still something we plan to look into in the future.

After this we plan to get back to focusing on MoW work. More to come on that down the line!