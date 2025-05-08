 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391014 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A fresh new update right after release? You got it! What indie game isn't complete without a game-breaking bug at launch? Anywho, I fixed those up, and now it should be good to go!

-Fixed the last warehouse cutscene breaking the game

-Fixed the balance puzzle restart triggers being active upon loading back into the game from the 2nd rod checkpoint

-Fixed the camera issue that occurs when you stand under the moving warehouse platform

-Polished up a few animations and code logic

I'll be continuously playtesting the game to squash all the bugs I can for a while, so expect more minor incremental updates and such from here on!

Changed files in this update

