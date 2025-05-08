This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.24.7) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch and modding branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life improvements

Small tweaks to the trebuchet reload animation.

When in combat, settlers will now faint more often than get killed.

Removed the yellow circle when aiming with siege weapons.

Added range indicators for trebuchets.

Fixes for Enemy AI

Fixed the issue where enemy dig markers were not loaded properly.

Fixed the issue where enemy buildings were not converted into your buildings after the raid ended.

Fixed the issue where enemies would get stuck in certain scenarios.

Fixed the issue where enemy pathfinding would behave strangely.

Fixed the issue where enemies were not attacking rugs and tables in some cases.

Fixed the issue where enemies would twitch while trying to pathfind.

Fixed the issue where enemies would start constructing even though there is a clear path to the target.

Fixed the issue where enemies being unable to place buildings would display messages for you to see.

Fixed the issue where enemy weapons would turn invisible.

Fixed the issue that caused enemies to stop constructing if the designated builder died.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where blood was visible through fog.

Fixed the issue where player triggered events could not be held if a beam was above the event related building.

Fixed the issue where enemies were building very slowly if their faith requirements were not met.

Fixed the issue where the stockpile could be placed atop blueprinted buildings.

Known issues:

Enemies might get stuck during a siege after breaching walls with siege equipment.

Enemies don't set stuff on fire anymore. (this is temporary because the setting on fire stuff and commander AI don't play that nice at the moment ːsteamsadː)

Having underwater grated doors might confuse the enemy AI resulting in enemies just standing at the edge of the map.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel