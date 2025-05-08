 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18390984 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:39:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed collision at transfer station and added Manual Blade Controls to Rear Loader!
Also added trash compaction to Front Loader!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3219551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link