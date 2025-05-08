 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18390952
Update notes via Steam Community

Streamer Olivia_Winter posted a full playthrough of Penguin Panic! I recommend watching it, because it reveals a lot of secrets... While this is awesome, Olivia also managed to find some glitches. We've patched them all, to give you an even more seamless experience.

While we were at it, we replaced the Level Select music by something new. Penguins like it. This wasn't tested, but it's almost certain. We've been absolutely thrilled by the reception so far. Seeing people race for the leaderboards makes us flap our penguin wings in excitement. Enjoy!

