Dear Tankers & Dear Mechanics!

Today at 6 pm (18:00) CEST, after four years of work - Tank Squad is going to be released.

We are happy to share the result of our long work with you and look optimistically ahead. There is still a lot of work to be done on the game and we hope that we can develop it further together with you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1498130

The game is discounted by 10%, the discount will last for 7 days.

We have also prepared few bundles. One with Tank Mechanic Simulator and another one with our friends from Unity of Command II and Marco from Easy Red 2. Both bundles have -10% too.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53472/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53642/

The work on the game does not stop. Soon we will present a plan that will cover further game improvements, reported issues, and, of course what is coming next - Roadmap.

◆ If you encounter any bugs, please post them HERE

◆ In-game we have implemented Bug Reporter as well!

◆ We have created a Feedback Form - if you are willing to share your thoughs and feedback this way

https://forms.gle/Uk69i2nNto1NESCU6

◆ Or join our Discord server HERE

WW2 Games Sale

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/sale/WW2GamesSale]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39404519/2c7df0b10ecb6682d106f1eff7da98eece84255f.jpg)

[/url]

We are organizing a global sale event on Steam called WW2 Games Sale. It is starting at 7 pm (19:00) CEST and it will last till May 12. Make sure to check out a collection of great games, classics from various developers and publishers.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/sale/WW2GamesSale]https://store.steampowered.com/sale/WW2GamesSale

[/url]

We want to thank all of you, without your help and support we wouldn't be able to make this happen. We look forward to continue this journey.

Have lots of fun,

DeGenerals





