 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18390941 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.6.06

  • Added 35 new items, including medications and snacks.
  • Introduced a new random event related to medication.
  • Added 3 more concealed drug shapes for added variety.
  • Changed the random event threshold from Day 4 to Day 3.
  • Added a message when an object is sent to the recovery area.
  • Added an out-of-bounds recovery zone under the conveyor to prevent bags from getting stuck.
  • Added advanced confiscation information to the procedures manual.
  • Custom passengers are now up to date.
  • Removed concealed drugs from the pilot duck build-mode cosmetic – cheeky boy.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the entire x-ray machine to be sent to the recovery area.
  • Fixed a bug where tooltips re-enabled on a new save (new save method; will re-enable by default).
  • Fixed a bug where the interact icon appeared with nothing to interact with.
  • Fixed a UI issue where control prompts appeared behind the check tag UI.
  • Fixed a missing translation in the procedures manual.
  • Fixed an issue with a missing event translation.
  • Removed an inactive GameObject with a missing script.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3079972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link