0.6.06
- Added 35 new items, including medications and snacks.
- Introduced a new random event related to medication.
- Added 3 more concealed drug shapes for added variety.
- Changed the random event threshold from Day 4 to Day 3.
- Added a message when an object is sent to the recovery area.
- Added an out-of-bounds recovery zone under the conveyor to prevent bags from getting stuck.
- Added advanced confiscation information to the procedures manual.
- Custom passengers are now up to date.
- Removed concealed drugs from the pilot duck build-mode cosmetic – cheeky boy.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the entire x-ray machine to be sent to the recovery area.
- Fixed a bug where tooltips re-enabled on a new save (new save method; will re-enable by default).
- Fixed a bug where the interact icon appeared with nothing to interact with.
- Fixed a UI issue where control prompts appeared behind the check tag UI.
- Fixed a missing translation in the procedures manual.
- Fixed an issue with a missing event translation.
- Removed an inactive GameObject with a missing script.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Changed files in this update