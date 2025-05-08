 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18390901 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Optimized UI updates when storing items

2,Improved dialogue with Iris when entering "Home"

3.Fixed an issue where mouse cursor would appear across the entire screen during dialogue choices

