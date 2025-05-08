Thank you to everyone who has played Gunbot Diplomacy: Blast Off! Your feedback is invaluable to us. In anticipation of Gunbot Diplomacy releasing in just a few short days time, we released a patch to Blast Off today to improve new player onboarding and fix some bugs along with other changes. Detailed patch notes below!

v0.91.0 Blast Off

General:

-Added a couple new maps for the early game for more variety

-Added a tutorial tip about dodging that happens before the first boss encounter

-Added an image to the tutorial tip about Upgrades

-Dodge prompt will reappear on the first boss map for new players

-Adjusted key value numbers in descriptions to be of a different color if they are negative towards the player

-Adjusted Progress menu layouts for Upgrades and Enemies tabs

-Collateral Damage VFX is now more juicy

Gameplay:

-Improved all melee weapons hit reg

-Made Decoy (Module) benefit from Custom Job

-Duality module buffed to give 20% Damage and 10 Luck

-Rebalanced Nuclear Football values to be better early on (Lower cooldown, larger area of explosion, more starting Scrap, one less bounce)

-Buffs for Fire Extinguisher, Vroomba and Arc-wave Dynamo

-Cleaned up and improved the hit reg of Brawl and Cone Boy attacks, the collider is now more accurate. Attack timing adjusted slightly

-Some improvements under the hood

-Loot boxes and Scrap Bots will now spawn slightly earlier in maps so they're harder to miss

-Cooldown Augment cost reduced

-Increased the Module rarity chance bonus from Loot Boxes

Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where enemies could have a very small chance to crit against the player

-Fixed a bug where Nuclear Footballs didn't deal as much damage as they should when they explode

-Fixed a bug with the tooltip showing the wrong text if you upranked an upgrade on the grid while using a controller

-Fixed an issue where you could walk between a slime pool and a wall in one map 2 variant

-Optimizations