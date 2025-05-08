Thank you to everyone who has played Gunbot Diplomacy: Blast Off! Your feedback is invaluable to us. In anticipation of Gunbot Diplomacy releasing in just a few short days time, we released a patch to Blast Off today to improve new player onboarding and fix some bugs along with other changes. Detailed patch notes below!
v0.91.0 Blast Off
General:
-Added a couple new maps for the early game for more variety
-Added a tutorial tip about dodging that happens before the first boss encounter
-Added an image to the tutorial tip about Upgrades
-Dodge prompt will reappear on the first boss map for new players
-Adjusted key value numbers in descriptions to be of a different color if they are negative towards the player
-Adjusted Progress menu layouts for Upgrades and Enemies tabs
-Collateral Damage VFX is now more juicy
Gameplay:
-Improved all melee weapons hit reg
-Made Decoy (Module) benefit from Custom Job
-Duality module buffed to give 20% Damage and 10 Luck
-Rebalanced Nuclear Football values to be better early on (Lower cooldown, larger area of explosion, more starting Scrap, one less bounce)
-Buffs for Fire Extinguisher, Vroomba and Arc-wave Dynamo
-Cleaned up and improved the hit reg of Brawl and Cone Boy attacks, the collider is now more accurate. Attack timing adjusted slightly
-Some improvements under the hood
-Loot boxes and Scrap Bots will now spawn slightly earlier in maps so they're harder to miss
-Cooldown Augment cost reduced
-Increased the Module rarity chance bonus from Loot Boxes
Fixes:
-Fixed a bug where enemies could have a very small chance to crit against the player
-Fixed a bug where Nuclear Footballs didn't deal as much damage as they should when they explode
-Fixed a bug with the tooltip showing the wrong text if you upranked an upgrade on the grid while using a controller
-Fixed an issue where you could walk between a slime pool and a wall in one map 2 variant
-Optimizations
Changed files in this update