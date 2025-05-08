May 8, 2025 Patch content

Fixed the problem that the subsequent process "Troubled Child" of the "Cold Weather Needs More Clothes" quest line could not be triggered. Fixed the problem that the "Where the Heart Desires" quest line looped infinitely in the 21st round. Adjusted some text descriptions in the "No Stubborn Disease in the World" and "Practitioner" quest lines. Fixed the problem that the previous archive quest process may be triggered by mistake when reading archives continuously. The configuration problems of the "First Entering Jishitang", "First Entering Kaiyang" and "Funeral Tears" quest lines have been fixed. A rollback patch has been added to address the situation where some young masters cannot enter the next round due to archive data errors. When the young master reads the affected archive, the relevant tasks will be completely reset and the props consumed during the task will be returned. Fixed the problem that the protagonist cannot move during the plot battle. Optimized the display effect of the [Go to Next Round] button. When the young master has an unfinished mainline task and cannot enter the next round, the button will remain displayed, and the unfinished task content will be prompted after clicking. Added simple interactive prompts for interactive behaviors such as picking mulberry leaves and collecting firewood. Updated the version of the theme song MV "Never Give Up", modified some subtitles, and added track staff information.

[Old archive compatibility update]

Fixed the problem that after reading the old archive, the relevant task options and bubbles above the NPC's head still appeared after the completed task.