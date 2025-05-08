 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18390730 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes improvements to the auto-claim system and fixes for controller-related issues:

Auto-Claim System: A new mechanism has been implemented to automatically retry the claim process every 2 minutes if the initial attempt fails. This should improve overall reliability.

Controller Fixes: Certain input settings that could cause issues when the game was minimized have been removed.

Note:
If you're still experiencing controller problems, try the following:
Go to your game in Steam → Properties → Controller → Disable Steam Input.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3301741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link