This update includes improvements to the auto-claim system and fixes for controller-related issues:

Auto-Claim System: A new mechanism has been implemented to automatically retry the claim process every 2 minutes if the initial attempt fails. This should improve overall reliability.

Controller Fixes: Certain input settings that could cause issues when the game was minimized have been removed.

Note:

If you're still experiencing controller problems, try the following:

Go to your game in Steam → Properties → Controller → Disable Steam Input.