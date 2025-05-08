 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18390635
Update notes

Annoying text speed problem in some letters and quotes is now solved.
You can adjust the typewritter effect in the options menu to change the speed in which in game letters, quotes and dialogues are given. You can set it to instant even and remove the sound effect entirely.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2802711
  • Loading history…
