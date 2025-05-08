Annoying text speed problem in some letters and quotes is now solved.
You can adjust the typewritter effect in the options menu to change the speed in which in game letters, quotes and dialogues are given. You can set it to instant even and remove the sound effect entirely.
Fixed typewritter speed in letters, quotes
Update notes via Steam Community
Annoying text speed problem in some letters and quotes is now solved.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2802711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update