Here are the changes in this update:

Creating a boot movie will copy over the first 6 seconds of this video file if a video wasn't selected.

This allows you to disable boot animations entirely, restoring the previous behavior before the FFmpeg update.

Added a stock addon for the KiwifruitDev logo animation.

You can play a boot movie in the Addons tab by clicking on its entry in the list.

Boot movies will not play if the "Skip Intro" option is enabled in the Options tab.

Multiple boot movies can be selected and chosen at random when NVG starts.

Submitting a boot movie to the Workshop will create a GIF image to use as the preview icon.

Create a boot movie in the Addon Management section of the Addons tab using the "Boot Movie" template.

This allows you to create a custom startup video for NVG.

Added the ability to open the addon directory in-app for theme addons.

Added the ability to use PNG and GIF images as preview icons when submitting an addon to the Workshop. This is experimental since this was previously implemented but didn't work properly.

Boot Movies use this feature to submit a GIF image as the preview icon.

Restored the moderators in the credits.

Updated the filter type action button in the Addons tab to add the Boot Movies color.

Opening Steam URLs in-app will now open the Steam client instead of the web browser.

Moved the position of the buttons in the Debug page.

Removed the WindowsDX and DesktopGL suffixes from the version number.

Removed the ability to set Workshop tags for addon types that don't support them.