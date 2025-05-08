Here are the changes in this update:
Boot Movies
Added a new addon type: Boot Movies.
This allows you to create a custom startup video for NVG.
Create a boot movie in the Addon Management section of the Addons tab using the "Boot Movie" template.
Submitting a boot movie to the Workshop will create a GIF image to use as the preview icon.
Multiple boot movies can be selected and chosen at random when NVG starts.
Boot movies will not play if the "Skip Intro" option is enabled in the Options tab.
You can play a boot movie in the Addons tab by clicking on its entry in the list.
Added a stock addon for the KiwifruitDev logo animation.
This allows you to disable boot animations entirely, restoring the previous behavior before the FFmpeg update.
Creating a boot movie will copy over the first 6 seconds of this video file if a video wasn't selected.
General Changes
Added the ability to open the addon directory in-app for theme addons.
Added the ability to use PNG and GIF images as preview icons when submitting an addon to the Workshop.
This is experimental since this was previously implemented but didn't work properly.
Boot Movies use this feature to submit a GIF image as the preview icon.
Restored the moderators in the credits.
Updated the filter type action button in the Addons tab to add the Boot Movies color.
Opening Steam URLs in-app will now open the Steam client instead of the web browser.
Moved the position of the buttons in the Debug page.
Removed the WindowsDX and DesktopGL suffixes from the version number.
Removed the ability to set Workshop tags for addon types that don't support them.
Removed the unused Socials window.
- The associated localization token has been removed.
Bug Fixes
Added a large amount of null checks around the codebase to prevent speculative crashes.
Fixed a bug where all outros were visually replaced by the default outro.
Fixed a crash related to addons being drawn when their index is out of range.
Fixed the date format in the Blog tab so it now properly uses DD-MM-YYYY.
Localization Updates
Added localization tokens for the file picker in the Library tab.
Added localization tokens for the new Boot Movies feature.
Updated the localization files.
Let me know if you have any issues with this update through the NVG Community Discord.
Also, please help translate NVG into your language on GitHub!
Happy generating!
Changed files in this update