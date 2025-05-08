Hello Conductors! 🚂

We're back with a BUNCH of bugfixes!

We know some of you have experienced some progress blocking bugs, and we're terribly sorry you've been stuck. We wanted to make sure the fixes helps both new and old players as well as don't trigger any new bugs, which is why it's taken some extra time to get this patch out. We're so thankful for all your reports and for your patience, you guys are amazing.

All known game progression blockers should be fixed here, and we've also implemented fixes for most of the saves that have run into them already. We still have a few left we've already started working on, so more fixes are coming soon!

If you're still having issues or if you run into a new bug, check out some helpful tips in this discussion thread or join our Discord for quick bug reporting and help from our devs ⭐

Patch 1.0.4

Changes

[Quests] Made changes to the Quests backend to make sure NPCs behave more reasonably.

QOL

[Art] There will now be a newspaper on the table at Fendrix Farms after the Half-full, Half-empty quest

[Camera] Players are now able to lower the camera a little bit more in the train so that you can now see the ceiling.

[Crafting] Added blueprints for decorations so you can craft them if they have been broken with the hammer.

[Map] Added the tokens view to the map menu view. The scroll view now always starts from the top when showing the menu view.

[Map] Map now focuses on the station the Player is at whenever it's opened.

[Map] Map now shows extra stations, such as McGruff’s Workshop, Fields, Beach, Mines in Barrenpyre and Rainfall’s Watch in Hearth’s Peak.

[Quests] Entry in Anniversary quest now tells Katja and Rosalind that they should want to board the train.

[Resources] Resource balancing! Added Aged Copper, Black marble, Aluminium & Gold to the token machines in Hearth's Peak. Added Rosewood to Rosalind's Carpentry and Peteny.

[Stations] Added a new critter (Leafles) to Pickaxe Point station.

[Stations] Camera colliders around Katzengold station should now be less intrusive.

[Stations] Collision tweaks and fixes all around the game.

[Text] Added missing descriptions for a few craftable items: (Rustic Floor Shelf, Raver Doll, Scare Slug, Rock Tower, Cute Flower Pot and Flower Pot).

[Token Machines] Token machines on stations now show which resources they give out on the sign.

[UI] Credits are now accessible from the main menu.

[UI] Some fonts scale up when using a SteamDeck.

Various other quality of life changes.

Bugfixes

[Achievements] The Railway Enthusiast achievement now counts 14 wagons, including the wagons that the player starts with, to properly reflect the total amount of wagons that’s been collected.

[Art] The well in Orchard and Lusk no longer changes appearance and location during Water in the Well quest.

[Clothing] Players now get the correct hat for the red formal conductors outfit

[Items] Made it impossible to give away player owned items to delivery points.

[Map] The planned map route should now not be cleared anymore if the Player moves from a sub area in a station.

[NPC] Added more conditions to Lizzie, so that she'll only give seeds to Where the grass is greener, when you're in Marigold and she's not on the train.

[NPC] Bastion is no longer leaving for the platform until Player has talked to him, Nora and Timothy during the Heating Up quest.

[NPC] Bastion will now accept both types of shelves from the Rustic furniture set during Learning the Trade.

[NPC] Liam now goes to the station when he wants to travel during the Doctor's Visit quest.

[NPC] Liam will now not stalk the player after the main quest line is done anymore.

[NPC] Loretta and McGruff will spawn in Vaster Reach even if you forget them during the first quest entry of Last train home.

[Performance] Fixed so performance doesn’t drop in dialogue anymore.

[Quests] Added a couple fixes for Master of the Craft, making Horst want to talk about the exam in the first place, and hopefully fixing the lost exam paper dialogue issue.

[Quests] “Board Loretta” and “board McGruff” entries now gets checked as done even if you drive to Vaster Reach without boarding them during the Oceanward quest.

[Quests] During the Light In The Tunnel quest there were two lamp posts that were shining bright in Northend View. Now there should only be one bright light there instead.

[Quests] Ensure you can talk to Louise and the others at the end of Beneath Earth and Dust without the volcanic rock, in case people have given the volcanic rock to the sprite already.

[Quests] Fixed a blocking issue where if Player brought the paint brush onto the train it was destroyed. It will now respawn properly instead.

[Quests] Fixed a bug where Horst didn’t want to talk to you after finishing the exam during the Master Of The Craft quest.

[Quests] Fixed a bug where McGruff didn’t accept any toy wagons after the main questline was completed for the Railway Enthusiast quest.

[Quests] Fixed so Hestia and Taisce can't start their second quests unless they're in Orchard and Lusk.

[Quests] Fixed so quests with reverted quest entries can be completed (for some players).

[Quests] Fixed The Collector quest, Railway Enthusiast achievement and Sunken Treasure quest.

[Quests] Loretta will only be in Barrenpyre Square during the parts she's needed in the Cleaning Day quest and then go back to her home.

[Quests] Made Bountiful Blessings easier to trigger.

[Quests] Made sure the flower vase in Anniversary doesn’t disappear if you leave the station.

[Quests] Made it clearer that the Player needs to bring McGruff and Loretta on the train to Vaster Reach during the Oceanward and Last Train Home quest.

[Quests] Master of the craft can now be completed on old broken saves.

[Quests] Players are now able to read the letter on the bench in Miner’s Roost during the Little Lights quest.

[Quest] Players can’t lock themselves out of Something To Do anymore.

[Quests] Pyre Sprites will now properly disappear from your train after the quest Last Train Home is done.

[Quest] The Collector can be completed even if all 9 wagons were turned in before the requirement changed from 12 to 9.

[Quests] The quest entry for The Collector quest does now reflect the amount of wagons you must collect to complete it, which is 9 wagons.

[Quests] The quest "Restoring Barrenpyre" will not get automatically pinned.

[Quests] Timothy will now only do the Tour de Trough while he’s in Trough.

[Quests] Tintin's quest A Light in the Tunnel is now locked until The One Year Collapse is completed, to minimise confusion about the main quest line progression.

[Quest] Tunnel to You now requires 3 apples (like the quest entry states) to complete the quest entry, and not only 2.

[Quest] Where the Grass is Greener can now be completed on all saves after talking to Aya.

[Quests] Where the Grass is Greener now completes on old saves as well.

[Rewards] Black diamond wallpaper in Begonia Fields now gives out the correct reward.

[Stations] Mining resources no longer spawn in the middle of the rock or on top of each other.

[Stations] Moved mining resources in Barrenpyre Mines area so their resources don't spawn under the ash.

[Stations] The visual items that were blocking the rails for the train when leaving Newgale station will now despawn after repairing the rail between Newgale and Cinderdoor stations.

[Stations] Treasure chests don’t look open even though they’re locked anymore.

[Stations] Wallpaper found at Barrenpyre Beach no longer floats in the air.

[Stations] You should now not be able to get stuck in the rocks in Katzengold.

[Train] Locomotive paint and wallpaper won’t reset to previous color when loading a save.

[Train] Pie plates can now be placed on foldable tables.

[Train] Standard seats won’t revert back to default color scheme if the player exits the workshop after uncoupling that wagon.

Various text and sound fixes.

Various other bugfixes.

Known bugs

[Items] Luggage can spawn on rails.

[Items] The mop given out during Cleaning Day can’t be taken to other areas of the station.

[Tools] If the player has lost their mop by giving it away during Cleaning Day, run the GiveRewards(“GrantMop”) lua command to get it back.

Have an amazing time in Locomoto! 🌸

The Green Tile Devs