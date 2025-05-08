The world of Sancticide expands with Patch 0.92, bringing new challenges, deadly environments, and monstrous adversaries for you to face.

🌆 Main Highlights:

🏙 New level: City of Heroes

— Explore a frozen, grim world of eternal darkness, where occultism, Orthodox faith, and technology intertwine to protect the remnants of humanity from the creatures of their nightmares.

⛈ New location: Storm Front

— A colossal ~30-kilometer-wide belt circling the Earth, forming a natural boundary between Avers and Revers. Wracked by relentless storms and starved of light, it’s one of the most desolate and treacherous regions. Expect endless mud, wreckage, floods, savage winds, and lost Envoys or creatures of the Revers lurking in the chaos.

💀 New enemies:

Viscerator – Four bodies, one bad idea. The Viscerator is a monstrous fusion golem, clad in crude armor and armed with whatever it can grab—swords, axes, or even car parts. Immune to pain and fear, it’s a brute force nightmare that advances relentlessly, chopping everything in its path.

Dybbuk – The embodiment of demonic possession. When a dybbuk seizes a host, the victim becomes a puppet of spasms, shrieks, and aggression. Kill its host, and it morphs into a black, swirling cloud—drifting fast, ready to corrupt the next unlucky soul.

🗡 New weapons

— Discover fresh tools of destruction to cleanse the world of its sins.

🎮 Plus:

Combat tweaks & visual polish

Quality of life changes

Community-driven bug fixes and performance updates

⚠ Important: Please note that previous save files may not be compatible with this patch.

Your feedback continues to shape Sancticide.

Dive into the new content, and if you’re enjoying your experience, please consider leaving us a positive Steam review—every review goes a long way in helping our small team grow.

Thanks for crossing the Storm Front with us,

— The Red Square Games Team