 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 May 2025 Build 18390523 Edited 9 May 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


New vehicles: M1A2, M2A3, M1128, T90, 2S23, BMP-2.
New weapons: Stg-941, MG710, RS556, XM250, Saiga12, ACE-21, Sti usms, M67.
New map: Desert assault, full of loopholes.
New feature: Main weapon sight selection assembly interface, customizable main weapon coating.
New visual effects and camera shake, richer impact and hit feedback effects.
Enhanced AI behavioral intelligence: Tank AI will selectively attack targets based on the level of threat, pursue opponents from a distance after being attacked, and infantry will hide in cover to seek cover.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2302671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link