New vehicles: M1A2, M2A3, M1128, T90, 2S23, BMP-2.
New weapons: Stg-941, MG710, RS556, XM250, Saiga12, ACE-21, Sti usms, M67.
New map: Desert assault, full of loopholes.
New feature: Main weapon sight selection assembly interface, customizable main weapon coating.
New visual effects and camera shake, richer impact and hit feedback effects.
Enhanced AI behavioral intelligence: Tank AI will selectively attack targets based on the level of threat, pursue opponents from a distance after being attacked, and infantry will hide in cover to seek cover.
Updated on May 9th, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
