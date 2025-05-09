

New vehicles: M1A2, M2A3, M1128, T90, 2S23, BMP-2.

New weapons: Stg-941, MG710, RS556, XM250, Saiga12, ACE-21, Sti usms, M67.

New map: Desert assault, full of loopholes.

New feature: Main weapon sight selection assembly interface, customizable main weapon coating.

New visual effects and camera shake, richer impact and hit feedback effects.

Enhanced AI behavioral intelligence: Tank AI will selectively attack targets based on the level of threat, pursue opponents from a distance after being attacked, and infantry will hide in cover to seek cover.