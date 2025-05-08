Attention Divers,
We've deployed a hotfix addressing reported issues and applied adjustments based on player feedback.
General
-
Mice no longer get teleported to a separate room, and now instead spawn on the player corpse allowing them to explore the submarine/outposts
-
Factories no longer spawn in the Mining District
-
Electric light flickering speed reduced by 40%
-
Can no longer close doors on enemy submarines
Items
- Cross now has mysterious effects
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed issue with Automatic Pump
-
Annoying blocking animation issue fixed, blocking should be more consistent
-
Hot-join desync fixes
-
Player corpses no longer hold items
-
Fixed issue where mine weapons would break, and could never be deployed in combat
-
Gramophone now syncs music over the network
-
Tutorial text fixed for ultra-wide monitors
-
Players who are abandoned in outposts/shops now properly lose their items
-
Players can no longer jump down the airlock when there's no store or outpost connected
-
Item locker duplication exploit fixed
-
Fixed issue where FOV wasn't properly being set when starting a run
-
Players performing actions should no longer take damage (ex. riding in a manned torpedo)
-
Fixed issue with "Against All Odds" Achievement
-
Fixed issue with displaying lobbies when booting up the game in a region that wasn't US West
-
Various language fixes for missing strings, corrections, and line breaks
We will continue monitoring any issues, addressing any feedback from the community, and deploy hotfixes.
Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!
Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.
- Targon Studios
Changed files in this update