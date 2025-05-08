Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing reported issues and applied adjustments based on player feedback.

General

Can no longer close doors on enemy submarines

Factories no longer spawn in the Mining District

Mice no longer get teleported to a separate room, and now instead spawn on the player corpse allowing them to explore the submarine/outposts

Items

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with Automatic Pump

Annoying blocking animation issue fixed, blocking should be more consistent

Hot-join desync fixes

Player corpses no longer hold items

Fixed issue where mine weapons would break, and could never be deployed in combat

Gramophone now syncs music over the network

Tutorial text fixed for ultra-wide monitors

Players who are abandoned in outposts/shops now properly lose their items

Players can no longer jump down the airlock when there's no store or outpost connected

Item locker duplication exploit fixed

Fixed issue where FOV wasn't properly being set when starting a run

Players performing actions should no longer take damage (ex. riding in a manned torpedo)

Fixed issue with "Against All Odds" Achievement

Fixed issue with displaying lobbies when booting up the game in a region that wasn't US West