Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a new hotfix for Maximum Football that addresses several issues reported by our community across Discord and social media.

Here’s what’s been fixed:

🕒 Resolved multiple clock-related bugs where the game clock would stop or run unexpectedly.

🏈 Fixed a bug where calling a timeout before halftime could still let the half expire and incorrectly charge you a timeout at the start of the second half.

🌞 Re-enabled Day/Night selection in the pre-game options menu.

🎯 Fixed an issue where users could get stuck repeatedly pump-faking on pass attempts.

These updates were driven directly by your reports—so thank you to everyone who took the time to flag bugs and give feedback. We’re continuing to listen closely and will have more updates on the way soon.

– The Maximum Football Team