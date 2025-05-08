Thanks for all the feedback! This quick hotfix addresses several issues and improves the overall experience, especially for Endless mode and reward scaling.
🛠 General Fixes & Improvements
-
Garage panels now properly scale for Steam Deck aspect ratio
-
Fixed an issue where the Straylight model wasn’t showing
-
Armor cap now correctly enforced (70%)
-
Fixed rare case of two dynamic events spawning at the same time
💰 Currency & Rewards Tweaks
-
Currency drops now properly spawn in Endless Mode
-
Quitting a run now gives rewards as if you had lost
-
Event rewards now scale with difficulty level
-
Bosses now drop currency that also scales with difficulty
-
Currency icon size reduced on minimap for clarity
🔁 Endless Mode Adjustments
- Tuned difficulty values to improve pacing and balance
