8 May 2025 Build 18390455 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the feedback! This quick hotfix addresses several issues and improves the overall experience, especially for Endless mode and reward scaling.

🛠 General Fixes & Improvements

  • Garage panels now properly scale for Steam Deck aspect ratio

  • Fixed an issue where the Straylight model wasn’t showing

  • Armor cap now correctly enforced (70%)

  • Fixed rare case of two dynamic events spawning at the same time

💰 Currency & Rewards Tweaks

  • Currency drops now properly spawn in Endless Mode

  • Quitting a run now gives rewards as if you had lost

  • Event rewards now scale with difficulty level

  • Bosses now drop currency that also scales with difficulty

  • Currency icon size reduced on minimap for clarity

🔁 Endless Mode Adjustments

  • Tuned difficulty values to improve pacing and balance

