Thanks for all the feedback! This quick hotfix addresses several issues and improves the overall experience, especially for Endless mode and reward scaling.

🛠 General Fixes & Improvements

Garage panels now properly scale for Steam Deck aspect ratio

Fixed an issue where the Straylight model wasn’t showing

Armor cap now correctly enforced (70%)

Fixed rare case of two dynamic events spawning at the same time

💰 Currency & Rewards Tweaks

Currency drops now properly spawn in Endless Mode

Quitting a run now gives rewards as if you had lost

Event rewards now scale with difficulty level

Bosses now drop currency that also scales with difficulty

Currency icon size reduced on minimap for clarity

🔁 Endless Mode Adjustments