Thank you all for your patience this past week!

If the slow-down of bug reports is anything to go by, our big fix yesterday solved a lot of the problems people are having.

As always, if you're facing any difficulties please let me know in the Steam Community forums, on our Discord or though the in-game feedback system.

1.0.6 Fixes:

-set sigils on fire too so people know the Act 3 puzzle is locked out if you complete Act 3 Route D

-Turn off Jelvis in the bathroom when he shouldnt be there >:I

-Lift the save spawner in Cal's room up!!!

-Make sure Beta's has no combat consent

-Make sure Carrie doesn't phase through the floor

-Make sure Carrie starts on the main floor if you come out of the cavern

-Make sure Charon isn't on in the Ana State 8 convo on roof before she needs to be

May you all solve your unfinished business!

-Rebecca