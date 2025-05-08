Thank you all for your patience this past week!
If the slow-down of bug reports is anything to go by, our big fix yesterday solved a lot of the problems people are having.
As always, if you're facing any difficulties please let me know in the Steam Community forums, on our Discord or though the in-game feedback system.
1.0.6 Fixes:
-set sigils on fire too so people know the Act 3 puzzle is locked out if you complete Act 3 Route D
-Turn off Jelvis in the bathroom when he shouldnt be there >:I
-Lift the save spawner in Cal's room up!!!
-Make sure Beta's has no combat consent
-Make sure Carrie doesn't phase through the floor
-Make sure Carrie starts on the main floor if you come out of the cavern
-Make sure Charon isn't on in the Ana State 8 convo on roof before she needs to be
May you all solve your unfinished business!
-Rebecca
