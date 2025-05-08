A new update is available for the [editor_testing] beta branch!
For this update I've focus on improving the workshop publishing features and Quality-of-life features and improvements for the editor. Most of the essential functionality is there now and it's possible to build, publish and play user-made levels already!
Here's the full list of changes for this update:
New content / features:
- smoke and fire vfx assets added
- toggle visibility of all objects in an outliner category
- toggle locked state of all objects in an outliner category
- added option to update existing workshop item
- button added for opening published level in workshop
Improvements:
- publish window checklist added
- publish window level preview added
- inspector now supports multi-editing position/rotation/scale per axis
- xyz for position, rotation and scale now draggable in the inspector
- enclosed box selection now works better with scaled objects and has padding
Fixes:
- bug fix: barge buttons broken in game
- bug fix: gate position ignored in custom levels
- bug fix: level framing now consistent between editor and game
- bug fix: medal time inputs offset with scrolling
Huge thanks to everyone building levels and posting feedback! It makes all the difference :)
For anyone who wants to try out the editor and workshop, there's a full guide here on how to run the editor beta: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1358790/announcements/detail/529843687122797519
Next up I will be focusing on getting the tool for painting the ground working and getting the remaining assets into the editor. I will also be fixing bugs and continue the work on making the editor a nice tool to spend time in!
/ Pontus
