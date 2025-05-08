This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For this update I've focus on improving the workshop publishing features and Quality-of-life features and improvements for the editor. Most of the essential functionality is there now and it's possible to build, publish and play user-made levels already!

Here's the full list of changes for this update:

New content / features:

smoke and fire vfx assets added

toggle visibility of all objects in an outliner category

toggle locked state of all objects in an outliner category

added option to update existing workshop item

button added for opening published level in workshop

Improvements:

publish window checklist added

publish window level preview added

inspector now supports multi-editing position/rotation/scale per axis

xyz for position, rotation and scale now draggable in the inspector

enclosed box selection now works better with scaled objects and has padding

Fixes:

bug fix: barge buttons broken in game

bug fix: gate position ignored in custom levels

bug fix: level framing now consistent between editor and game

bug fix: medal time inputs offset with scrolling

Huge thanks to everyone building levels and posting feedback! It makes all the difference :)

For anyone who wants to try out the editor and workshop, there's a full guide here on how to run the editor beta: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1358790/announcements/detail/529843687122797519

Next up I will be focusing on getting the tool for painting the ground working and getting the remaining assets into the editor. I will also be fixing bugs and continue the work on making the editor a nice tool to spend time in!

/ Pontus