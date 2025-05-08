 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18390403 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
A new update is available for the [editor_testing] beta branch!

For this update I've focus on improving the workshop publishing features and Quality-of-life features and improvements for the editor. Most of the essential functionality is there now and it's possible to build, publish and play user-made levels already!

Here's the full list of changes for this update:

New content / features:

  • smoke and fire vfx assets added
  • toggle visibility of all objects in an outliner category
  • toggle locked state of all objects in an outliner category
  • added option to update existing workshop item
  • button added for opening published level in workshop

Improvements:

  • publish window checklist added
  • publish window level preview added
  • inspector now supports multi-editing position/rotation/scale per axis
  • xyz for position, rotation and scale now draggable in the inspector
  • enclosed box selection now works better with scaled objects and has padding

Fixes:

  • bug fix: barge buttons broken in game
  • bug fix: gate position ignored in custom levels
  • bug fix: level framing now consistent between editor and game
  • bug fix: medal time inputs offset with scrolling

Huge thanks to everyone building levels and posting feedback! It makes all the difference :)

For anyone who wants to try out the editor and workshop, there's a full guide here on how to run the editor beta: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1358790/announcements/detail/529843687122797519

Next up I will be focusing on getting the tool for painting the ground working and getting the remaining assets into the editor. I will also be fixing bugs and continue the work on making the editor a nice tool to spend time in!

/ Pontus

Changed depots in editor_testing branch

Windows English Depot 1358791
