8 May 2025 Build 18390326 Edited 8 May 2025 – 20:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi NPCs! In this update, I fixed a small bug (a real one).
There's a secret item in the game that allows you to keep track of how many times you died. The counter was not correct, but now it is.
Good luck, bug hunters!

