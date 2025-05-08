Dear HYDROPLANT Tycoon lovers;

In the limited time left for the release of our game, we have successfully added the latest work that our team has been working on to our game.

The added features are as follows;

Autonomous soilless farming features,

Plant production without touching with conveyor systems,

Quests,

Jobs,

In-game monetary structure arrangements,

Widget animations,

Bug-Fixes,

Simple plant freezer system,

And many more will be with you.

Our team is eagerly waiting for your feedback during this process and what kind of content you would like to see in the HYDROPLANT Tycoon game.

We would like to state that our game is on its way to reaching the full version. We want our game to be built with your directives. We are waiting for your feedback.

Thank you all!