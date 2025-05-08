 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18390311 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes and Improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where the Support Pack was not activated when loading a previously saved game.

  • Minor texture adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2539521
