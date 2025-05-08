 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18390252
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here's a new update focusing on balancing this time. This one is based on more user feedback. The goal is to keep a fast and grind free style of game , yet provide a bit more challenge when you get into the war and strategical elements. And for instance you can now unlock a factions wonder if you conquer or destroy them.. Kinda fun reward

This all requires a good bit of testing and feedback so will remain in beta for some time.

More to come.

  • Vassalization can only occur if more than 50%of the faction's population has been conquered (with bigger settlements counting heavier than small ones).

  • Vassalized factions will unlock the wonder quest for that faction.

  • Fully destroying a faction will unlock the wonder quest for that faction

  • vassalized factions won't ever send out their leader

  • destroyed factions won't ever send out their leader

  • boosted the survivability of other faction's defending units (buffed health equal to highest xp player units)

  • increased the distance you cannot build near other factions settlements somewhat.

  • Murenal hitpoints increased

  • Skullship hitpoints increased

  • Manta hitpoints increased

  • Hammerhead hitpoints increased

  • Piranha hitpoints increased

  • Increased War waves being spawned in size when your population is larger than 3000

  • Increased War waves being spawned in size when your population is larger than 5000

  • Increased War waves being spawned in size when your population is larger than 1500

  • capital ships in your fleet shout have more vertical spacing , so less bumping in together

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 290102
