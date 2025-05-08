This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

here's a new update focusing on balancing this time. This one is based on more user feedback. The goal is to keep a fast and grind free style of game , yet provide a bit more challenge when you get into the war and strategical elements. And for instance you can now unlock a factions wonder if you conquer or destroy them.. Kinda fun reward

This all requires a good bit of testing and feedback so will remain in beta for some time.

More to come.