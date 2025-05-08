Hi everyone,
here's a new update focusing on balancing this time. This one is based on more user feedback. The goal is to keep a fast and grind free style of game , yet provide a bit more challenge when you get into the war and strategical elements. And for instance you can now unlock a factions wonder if you conquer or destroy them.. Kinda fun reward
This all requires a good bit of testing and feedback so will remain in beta for some time.
More to come.
Vassalization can only occur if more than 50%of the faction's population has been conquered (with bigger settlements counting heavier than small ones).
Vassalized factions will unlock the wonder quest for that faction.
Fully destroying a faction will unlock the wonder quest for that faction
vassalized factions won't ever send out their leader
destroyed factions won't ever send out their leader
boosted the survivability of other faction's defending units (buffed health equal to highest xp player units)
increased the distance you cannot build near other factions settlements somewhat.
Murenal hitpoints increased
Skullship hitpoints increased
Manta hitpoints increased
Hammerhead hitpoints increased
Piranha hitpoints increased
Increased War waves being spawned in size when your population is larger than 3000
Increased War waves being spawned in size when your population is larger than 5000
Increased War waves being spawned in size when your population is larger than 1500
capital ships in your fleet shout have more vertical spacing , so less bumping in together
Changed depots in beta branch