Another day, another batch of changes!

If you've encountered any other bugs or crashes, you're always welcome to log them in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look at them tomorrow!

Changes

Pathfinders can no longer spawn in rooms adjacent to the heart.

Lowered remove card cost from 50 to 40 essence in the boss reward screen

Reduced the card reroll initial cost from 50 to 25, and increased the increasing cost per reroll from 10 to 20

Automatically disable tutorials after the first run.

Increased Tension multipliers from x1, x2, x3, x5 to x1, x2, x4, x6

Balancing of the first 2 boss nights

Fixed Bugs

Fixed a crash resulting from the Helpline trait on nights where the first wave is empty.

Fixed achievements stop triggering for all except “Dealer’s Choice” and “Evolution”.

Fixed cards not saving when returning to menu after adding one to the deck or upgrading.

Fixed Dark Room effect not triggered.

Fixed inaccurate unlocked modifiers on end screen.

Fixed boss intro screen layout for different resolutions.

Fixed locked door SFX.

Fixed a typo in the Kinship trait description.

Fixed French Drain highlight color.

If you didnt find the fix or addition you were looking for, check out our just released plan for the near- and further future: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3179730/view/518587145533785022

And again, a big thank you for playing and all your feedback ❤️