 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18390204 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Guns now drop bullets on shooting (it's just fancy)
  • Deagle now reloads after 7 bullets shot
  • Rework very slightly deagle/kalashnikov sounds
  • "Highjump" powerup now also increases shooting speed for shooting props
  • Nerf grenade launcher a bit

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2881591
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2881592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link