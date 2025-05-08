- Guns now drop bullets on shooting (it's just fancy)
- Deagle now reloads after 7 bullets shot
- Rework very slightly deagle/kalashnikov sounds
- "Highjump" powerup now also increases shooting speed for shooting props
- Nerf grenade launcher a bit
Gun reworks
