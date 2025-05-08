Greetings, Builders 🏛🖐️

The dust from the release of the full version of Builders of Greece has not settled yet, but our work is still in progress! Based on your reports and feedback, we are introducing a number of new changes to the game that will make your ancient adventure even more immersive and fun. Let's see what we've crafted today!

Full release Hotfix 1.0.2 Patch Notes 📜

• Minor fixes to the Decrees panel

• Fixed duplicated icons in the battle rewards panel

• Fixed a bug causing some economy panel stats to freeze

• Added the ability to place decorations on the same gridcell and roads

• Added tooltips to icons in the building quick view panel (Alt)

• Slightly increased the field building range

• Reduced frequency of raids

Join the community 💭

As always, we are very happy to hear your feedback and get to know your expectations even better, so visit our social media channels and Discord server to share your thoughts. Thank you, Builders!

We wish you a great day and many, many awesome adventures in the full release version of the game 🖐️ May the Gods favor you!









Begin your ancient adventure

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273100/Builders_of_Greece/

