8 May 2025 Build 18390165 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization

  • Fixed high GPU usage in the overworld.

The biggest cause of performance loss in the overworld has been when looking in a direction which contains the largest amount of walkable surface. I personally liked the fact that you could see far into the distance and wanted it to stay that way. However, after trying almost everything i finally caved in and instead added some new hills and mountains which prevents you from seeing too far into the distance in certain critical areas.

Windows Depot 2716621
