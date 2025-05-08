Optimization
- Fixed high GPU usage in the overworld.
The biggest cause of performance loss in the overworld has been when looking in a direction which contains the largest amount of walkable surface. I personally liked the fact that you could see far into the distance and wanted it to stay that way. However, after trying almost everything i finally caved in and instead added some new hills and mountains which prevents you from seeing too far into the distance in certain critical areas.
Changed files in this update