8 May 2025 Build 18390111 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends,

We were surprised, but sincerely thank the “testers” who tirelessly completed the tutorial more than 200 times in pursuit of talers!

In first place is the tester with almost 40 completions - a deep bow, we have never seen such zeal during testing)

As another additional reward for testers, we will multiply all received thalers for completions by x0.2 ;)

Changes

  • Temporarily blocked the deletion of characters until the cooldown is added;

  • The monetary part of the cumulative reward is awarded only one time per account;

  • Revised the proportion of monetary rewards between direct and cumulative;

  • Disabled interaction with the Exchange from the Island;

  • Disabled cancellation of main quests in the tutorial;

  • The rewards now give identical copies of items, but have no value when sold to NPCs;

  • Fixed a situation where when processing wood you could only get a beam, without any explanation about the possibility of processing a beam into boards;

  • Fixed a number of duplicate marks on the map;

  • Changed the loading screen;

Congratulations to everyone on Victory Day!

Best regards,

The Atlant Games Team

Reign of Guilds Content Depot 716351
