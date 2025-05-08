Friends,
We were surprised, but sincerely thank the “testers” who tirelessly completed the tutorial more than 200 times in pursuit of talers!
In first place is the tester with almost 40 completions - a deep bow, we have never seen such zeal during testing)
As another additional reward for testers, we will multiply all received thalers for completions by x0.2 ;)
Changes
Temporarily blocked the deletion of characters until the cooldown is added;
The monetary part of the cumulative reward is awarded only one time per account;
Revised the proportion of monetary rewards between direct and cumulative;
Disabled interaction with the Exchange from the Island;
Disabled cancellation of main quests in the tutorial;
The rewards now give identical copies of items, but have no value when sold to NPCs;
Fixed a situation where when processing wood you could only get a beam, without any explanation about the possibility of processing a beam into boards;
Fixed a number of duplicate marks on the map;
Changed the loading screen;
Congratulations to everyone on Victory Day!
Best regards,
The Atlant Games Team
