Elizabeth Changes:

Elizabeth cannot be interacted with for 1 second during her T2 ability which makes her more creepy by preventing “E” spam (you and I both know that completely nullifies the creepiness of the situation NO SPOILTERS!). Don’t worry, she can still be picked up in time before her ability triggers… it’s just more horrifying having to wait lol.

Increased the grace period of Elizabeth’s T2 ability activation by 0.5 seconds to help with player reaction time (if the grace period is this too long the horror aspect of “Oh Crap!” will be gone).

Fixed an issue where the Ship Computer was considering items in the apartment when tallying up loot upon returning to orbit.

Fixed an issue where most Neutral AI were not facing proper directions when walking around.

Fixed an issue where items moved around in both the ship and apartment could be lost if the game was closed while on the planet.

Fixed cave collision on Port Lumin where Ai were able to perform certain actions through the floor such as greed stealing items.

Fixed an issue where the currently highlighted Tier button when on a Tier 1 and 2 in the Store Droid User Interface would stay highlighted when clicking on different tiers to view different weapons.