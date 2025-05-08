 Skip to content

Major 8 May 2025 Build 18390040
Update notes via Steam Community

主要更新内容如下：
1，更换了游戏引擎，解决了由于引擎版本太老导致的部分系统跑不动的问题（以win10之前的系统为代价）；
2，替换了了大部分的背景图（现在看着起码像个gal了🤣）；
3，重做了标题界面的UI（之前做的都是一坨什么玩意儿）；
4，新添了一首背景音乐（依旧是免费素材）。
本来想把立绘和CG也全换了，再整个福利向dlc的，但无奈偶遇贫穷之神，拼尽全力无法战胜，只好作罢。（翻译：请不起画师了）
以后有机会（钱）我会继续补上的。
谢谢大家的支持。

