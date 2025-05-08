 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18389840 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello explorers!

We're excited to announce that a public playtest for Noon Stone just begins: jump in! This is your chance to get early access, explore the hand-drawn world, test the tactical systems, and help shape the game with your feedback.

🧭 What to expect

  • A slice of the full experience with procedural exploration

  • Tactical, dice-based combat

  • Shops, gears, and increasing dangers

  • Beat-your-own-score replayability

  • Difficulty settings

🧐 Limitations

  • No end-game through taverns

  • Exploration limited to 300 days

  • Only one character unlocked

🕐 When?

Playtest access will open now!

📝 We’re counting on your impressions! Whether you find a bug, love a mechanic, or just have thoughts to share: your feedback is incredibly valuable.

Let’s find the Noon Stone together. See you on the map!

— RedderNoon —

