Hello explorers!

We're excited to announce that a public playtest for Noon Stone just begins: jump in! This is your chance to get early access, explore the hand-drawn world, test the tactical systems, and help shape the game with your feedback.

🧭 What to expect

A slice of the full experience with procedural exploration

Tactical, dice-based combat

Shops, gears, and increasing dangers

Beat-your-own-score replayability

Difficulty settings

🧐 Limitations

No end-game through taverns

Exploration limited to 300 days

Only one character unlocked

🕐 When?

Playtest access will open now!

📝 We’re counting on your impressions! Whether you find a bug, love a mechanic, or just have thoughts to share: your feedback is incredibly valuable.

Let’s find the Noon Stone together. See you on the map!

— RedderNoon —