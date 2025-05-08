Hello explorers!
We're excited to announce that a public playtest for Noon Stone just begins: jump in! This is your chance to get early access, explore the hand-drawn world, test the tactical systems, and help shape the game with your feedback.
🧭 What to expect
-
A slice of the full experience with procedural exploration
-
Tactical, dice-based combat
-
Shops, gears, and increasing dangers
-
Beat-your-own-score replayability
-
Difficulty settings
🧐 Limitations
-
No end-game through taverns
-
Exploration limited to 300 days
-
Only one character unlocked
🕐 When?
Playtest access will open now!
📝 We’re counting on your impressions! Whether you find a bug, love a mechanic, or just have thoughts to share: your feedback is incredibly valuable.
Let’s find the Noon Stone together. See you on the map!
— RedderNoon —
