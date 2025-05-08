



English

##########Content################

[Asset]Added the art assets for a minion of Beelzebub

[The Final Valor Cave]Added more decorations.

[The Final Valor Cave] The top-right area is now accessible.

[Localization]All book items are now in their own localization files.

[The Final Valor Cave]Enemies may now spawn in those new areas. The total number does not change. Thus, the density shall be lowered.

[The Final Valor Cave]Added a new document: Desperate Note. You can find it in a lootable cabinet in the top-right room.

简体中文

##########Content################

【美术资源】加入了别西卜的一个仆从美术资源。

【勇气终点洞穴】加入了更多装饰物。

【勇气终点洞穴】右上角的区域现在可以进入。

【本地化】所有书籍物品现在在它们自己的本地化文件中。

【勇气终点洞穴】敌人现在会出现在新开放的区域。总数量不变。所以密度应该会降低。

【勇气终点洞穴】新文档：绝望的字条。你可以在右上角的房间的一个可以搜刮战利品的柜子里发现它。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/91bb4c89

https://pastelink.net/hjkihkk3