The wait is over. The gates of Darfall have opened.

Step into a world where survival is not guaranteed and every decision shapes the fate of your people. The full version of Darfall is now live, expanding far beyond what you experienced in the demo.

You can also see our release trailer with a glimpse of the sprawling fifth mission’s city - showcasing the scale of the battles and stories that await you.

What Awaits You in the Full Version

Survival Mode

Survive in 15 locations across 5 distinct biomes

Endure waves of enemies for up to 10 days

Face challenges that evolve with each day

Heroic Roster

Choose on from 5 unique heroes: Mage, Slayer, Beastmaster, Paladin, and Engineer

Play to the strengths of the chosen hero, using their distinct abilities

Campaign Mode

A hand-crafted narrative campaign with voice-over dialogue and art cinematics

Uncover the origins of the demonic invasion and follow the character arcs of Darfall’s defenders

Scenario Editor

Access to all in-game assets

Create your own scenarios, custom game modes, puzzles, or adventures.

Share your creations and shape new challenges for the community

What’s Next

Later, we will also be hosting a Q&A on Reddit. You’ll be able to ask us questions about the game and our team. We’ll provide full details on the date and time soon.

For now - let's go into Darfall!