This update brings some smaller fixes. Mainly fixes to the layout of some airports. But there are some more notable changes.

Airplanes using a high-speed exit will exit the runways at a slightly higher speed.

Tugs can be sent to aircrafts on taxiways again (the button disappeared during a UI change).

I have also spent some time planning for the next step for the game and I think it would be nice to make an airport layout builder. This would allow you to create your own airports. This would require the way airports are stored to change and an interface to build layouts. Unfortunately, I do not have a time plan for this and it is still in early stages so please do not get too excited.

Thanks for playing!