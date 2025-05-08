

Knights and mercs, with less than 30 days to go until the release, we're working hard to churn out the last series of relentless updates and achieve as much from our roadmap as possible before the big content drop at launch. With Update #244, we've dropped 5 new cybernetics which fill out the Arms and Lungs slots, also adding special new effects like Carrying 2 Heavy Weapons and the first cybernetic implant-driven Talent. We've also improved enemy icons for their classes, fixed the progression for Contact Traits Indebted and Partner, improved Leverage variety on the Hacking Station, improved the text for NanoFab to ensure the Intrinsic bonus shows that it stops at 100% and more is wasted, rebalanced a ton of weapons and fixed bugs with Shock Mines and Venom Traps. Plus F10s - we closed a ton of community reported issues and little polish things, typos, map bugs and more.

We're grinding so hard right now, so if you like the pace of updates and the constant improvements to the game, please take a moment to thank our team of 3 game devs with a review.

New Cybernetic Slot Options



With Update #244, we've filled out the remaining cybernetic slot with some awesome new chrome to try out. While you won't have every slot available to you with a starting cyber surgeon, once you get an upgrade to the service, you'll have at least one option in every slot.



Adding the 3 new Mecha Arm options and 2 cybernetic Lung options puts extra exciting build pressure on your 6 max cybernetics. We're excited to see how this new addition of content (and those that will follow) start to put some great new build spins and help new specializations develop.

New Cybernetic Talents and Special Effects



With the new cybernetics in Update #244, we've added new special effects and the first cybernetic-driven Talent.

The Dual Haul MXP allows you to carry 2 Heavy Weapons (boom!) at a heavy cost of Move Speed, as that rig is heavy

Thankfully, the ADV Filter Lung implant invokes the new "Cancel Move Speed Penalty" effect, allowing you to reduce penalties on Move Speed (but not go above 0%) so that might be a good pairing if you are going heavy.

Finally, the Trache-Lifeflow Lung implant grants a new passive Talent that deploys healing nano straight into your bloodstream when you take damage. A Talent granted from a cybernetic is added when you get the cybernetic, removed if you remove it and does not count against your Class Training. This low level implant and Talent only has one activation per mission, but can still be a powerful way to reduce the need to carry medkits and provide some immediate and AP-free damage mitigation, as the nano-healing effect lasts for 3 Turns.

Indebted and Partnered



We've also finally fixed the progression of the Contact Traits Indebted and Partnered, allowing them to kick off more Favors month over month. The first upgrade will bring them up to a state where they give +1 Favor one month and then +2 Favors the next month and then loop. Their 4th upgrade brings them all the way up to +2 Favors a month!

Weapon Rebalances

As we prepare to dump a bunch of new weapons, mods and implants into the game, we've done some housekeeping on the existing weapon set to make sure that we reduce the "drift" from the original design for weapons. This is about half debuffs and half buffs - in all cases, pushing the weapons more into "their corner" and focusing on allowing you to build out extra capabilities for the weapons with their mods or variant builds available in blueprints and the store.

We've capped AR/UAR range so that it doesn't creep up with levels, as well as capping SMG and Revolver range as well. In both cases, their Optimal Range still increases, but not as much. If you'd like extended range, look for variations on the regular weapons or find mods to install. We've buffed Shotguns with even stronger Armor Crit %, ensuring that it also grows level-over-level more aggressively. We've reduced Shock Clubs Armor Crit %, as they are a stunning weapon and to quote a team member: "club's don't shred!" And finally, the Stealth Crit Dmg progression for Blades is improved over their progression.

Fixed Gold Key Issues

We've fixed a pile of issues where the Gold Key might be mentioned but not offered or offered but not used. This includes Clockwork Rescue mission from Daedalus Bloc.

Traits and Talent Special Rules



We've improved a ton of text formatting for Talent special rules and Traits. We'll be working on cleaning more of these up in the weeks to come. In this round, we've fixed a number of Traits that were not displaying their reduction in % chance as they increased in level, such as Out to Prove and others.

Also, we've fixed display for the Line Crawler Talent so its upgrade nodes read better. With this new set of text formatting rules, we should be able to hammer out the rest that are not formatting great over the next few weeks. Thanks to everyone for putting in F10s for these!



v1.10.47 - #244: Cybered - 5/7/2025