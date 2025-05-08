Hello wanderers,

A new update has arrived, bringing sweeping changes to gameplay, combat, and the horrors you face beyond the veil.

🔮 Incantation System Overhaul

The arcane arts have evolved. This update introduces a complete rework of the incantation system, featuring 20+ unique incantations that now interact directly with your loadout and character stats. Want to imbue your weapon with scorching embers or boost your speed with blood rituals? You can — if you dare.

🔥 Flamethrower Added

The new flamethrower is built for devastation. Engulf multiple enemies at once and leave blazing patches of fire in your wake. It’s a tool of chaos—and exactly what you’ll need for what’s coming next.

🐙 The Deep One Reawakens

A familiar terror has returned, reborn. The Deep One in Act 2 has been fully reimagined: it’s larger and more vicious. It doesn’t just emerge—it erupts.

⚖️ Game Balance Improvements

We’ve also implemented balance tweaks across the board, tuning enemy behavior, weapon damage curves, and resource scaling. These changes aim to enhance the tension without tipping into frustration.

As always, thank you for playing, testing, and giving us the feedback that shapes this world.

See you in the fire.

— The Dev Team 🔥