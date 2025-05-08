 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18389716 Edited 8 May 2025 – 13:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello wanderers,
A new update has arrived, bringing sweeping changes to gameplay, combat, and the horrors you face beyond the veil.

🔮 Incantation System Overhaul
The arcane arts have evolved. This update introduces a complete rework of the incantation system, featuring 20+ unique incantations that now interact directly with your loadout and character stats. Want to imbue your weapon with scorching embers or boost your speed with blood rituals? You can — if you dare.

🔥 Flamethrower Added
The new flamethrower is built for devastation. Engulf multiple enemies at once and leave blazing patches of fire in your wake. It’s a tool of chaos—and exactly what you’ll need for what’s coming next.

🐙 The Deep One Reawakens
A familiar terror has returned, reborn. The Deep One in Act 2 has been fully reimagined: it’s larger and more vicious. It doesn’t just emerge—it erupts.

⚖️ Game Balance Improvements
We’ve also implemented balance tweaks across the board, tuning enemy behavior, weapon damage curves, and resource scaling. These changes aim to enhance the tension without tipping into frustration.

As always, thank you for playing, testing, and giving us the feedback that shapes this world.
See you in the fire.

— The Dev Team 🔥

Changed files in this update

Depot 2412201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link