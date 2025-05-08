 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18389688 Edited 8 May 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

i guess there's a limit. I am almost fully ported but this is going to hang progress for a couple days.
I can shift my focus back to other parts of the game.

I am trying to coordinate 'real' music... which is the whole push for getting wwise in ... so professionals can easily help. its going to be a net gain.

things are just a bit rough soundwise for the current build. we have no big deadlines so its safe. other than demo next month and updated trailer/market materials asap.

