 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18389623 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added movement speed settings for the main character (Options→ Movement Speed)
Recommended for controller and Steam Deck users to adjust according to your preference

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2607262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link