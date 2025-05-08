 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18389618 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • New lobby.

  • The GRAB Shopping Center has opened! Browse through all the different items, find the secret areas, try out new looks and take pictures in front of the mirror! And of course you can do everything together with your friends.

  • The daily item rotation has been removed, instead all the items are now always available.

  • The build menu now separates shapes and materials, removing the need to scroll to find what you want.

  • Reworked the undo system, making it much more reliable.

  • If you speak, your own visor will now light up in the camera and also in the new mirror, even if you are alone in a lobby!

