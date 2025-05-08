Changes:

New lobby.

The GRAB Shopping Center has opened! Browse through all the different items, find the secret areas, try out new looks and take pictures in front of the mirror! And of course you can do everything together with your friends.

The daily item rotation has been removed, instead all the items are now always available.

The build menu now separates shapes and materials, removing the need to scroll to find what you want.

Reworked the undo system, making it much more reliable.