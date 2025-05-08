-
Fixed unlocking of the "The Revenge" achievement (for completing the final mission)
Fixed aging of livestock animals
Fixed loading of raid sectors on the expedition table
Fixed creation of non-stackable items after a successful raid
For players who completed the raid with Gate Blueprint II, the missing item should now be waiting in the raid chest. From now on the raid will give two blueprints instead of one.
Implemented automatic feed refilling by workers in livestock buildings. If a worker is assigned to a building, they will check and refill the feed every hour to the amount needed for the next animal feeding cycle
Fixed received item after crafting Steel Arrows
Added tooltips to stat icons in the character panel
Fixed camera resetting after interacting with the Sawhorse
Changed the hotkey for activating the developer console
Added new inventory hotkeys bound to 9 and 0
Hotfix 1.0.13
